Nagasaki – A district court on Tuesday ordered the Nagasaki Prefectural Government to pay damages to an American woman who claimed she was sexually harassed while working as an assistant language teacher at a high school there.
The Nagasaki court ordered the local government to pay ¥500,000 in compensation to Hannah Martin, who is in her 20s and said she had suffered mental anguish due to sexual harassment by a vice principal and a male ALT.
