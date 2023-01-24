  • Kyodo

Nagasaki – A district court on Tuesday ordered the Nagasaki Prefectural Government to pay damages to an American woman who claimed she was sexually harassed while working as an assistant language teacher at a high school there.

The Nagasaki District Court | KYODO
The Nagasaki court ordered the local government to pay ¥500,000 in compensation to Hannah Martin, who is in her 20s and said she had suffered mental anguish due to sexual harassment by a vice principal and a male ALT.

