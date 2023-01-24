Kumamoto – The Japanese government was ordered Monday to pay damages to two people over their forced sterilization under a now-defunct eugenics protection law in the first such ruling by a district court.
The Kumamoto District Court found the 1948 law unconstitutional and awarded a total of ¥22 million ($170,000) in compensation to the plaintiffs, Kazumi Watanabe, 78, and a 76-year-old woman. It is the third case in which damages were awarded, after two high courts overturned lower court decisions.
"To remove a person's reproductive function is an extreme human rights violation," said Presiding Judge Yuichiro Nakatsuji. "It infringes on the right to pursue happiness."
