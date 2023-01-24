Department stores in Japan are trying to ride a shopping wave for Valentine’s Day confectionary gifts with products featuring sustainability.
Takashimaya sells chocolates containing tea leaves that that grew on abandoned agricultural land and absorbed aroma from discarded whisky casks. The chocolates, named “Truffe SDGs,” sell for ¥2,401.
“The concept of sustainability is catching on with consumers and becoming motivation to buy,” a spokesperson for Takashimaya said.
