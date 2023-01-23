Paris – Germany’s foreign minister said Sunday her government would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in a possible breakthrough for Kyiv, which wants the tanks for its fight against Russia’s invasion.
Ukrainian officials have been calling on Western allies to supply them with the modern German-made tanks for months — but Berlin has so far held back from sending them, or allowing other NATO countries to do so.
Asked what would happen if Poland went ahead and sent its Leopard 2 tanks without German approval, Annalena Baerbock said on France’s LCI TV: “For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way.”
