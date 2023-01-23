Torrance, Calif. – California police hunting the gunman who killed 10 people at a dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations broke into a van after a lengthy standoff Sunday, where images showed a body slumped in the driver’s seat.
The hunt began 12 hours earlier after a man — described by police as Asian — began firing at a club in Monterey Park, a city in Los Angeles County with a large Asian community.
Witnesses said he had fired indiscriminately, and appeared to be heavily armed.
