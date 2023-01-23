Heavy snow is likely to fall across much of Japan from Tuesday, prompting the weather agency to call for vigilance against traffic disruptions caused by blizzards and snowdrifts.

Areas facing the Sea of Japan and much of the Pacific side of the archipelago are expected to see very strong winds and storms from Tuesday to Thursday due to a winter low pressure system, the Meteorological Agency said Monday.

On Tuesday, the atmospheric low is expected to develop and proceed to the sea near the Kuril Islands, northeast of Hokkaido, and the east of Japan, bringing the coldest temperatures of the winter so far, the agency said.