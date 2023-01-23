Three women stand around a wooden table in a large kitchen. The smell of boiled soybeans fills the room, and only the sound of air being pressed out of a soft pulp breaks the silence.
The women are combining a smooth mash of soybeans together with a rough mixture of kōji rice and salt. This laborious process will result in a paste that, after being left to ferment for a year, will become miso, an essential ingredient in Japanese cuisine that gives its foods a distinctive flavor — from the ubiquitous soup eaten at any meal of the day to ramen and braised vegetables.
Miso is just one type of fermented seasoning that, to a foodie’s delight, can be used to enrich any number of dishes. But the benefits of fermented foods don’t stop at the dinner table.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.