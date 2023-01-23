  • Tourists visit Kinkakuji in Kyoto during the Golden Week holidays in May last year. | BLOOMBERG
    Tourists visit Kinkakuji in Kyoto during the Golden Week holidays in May last year.

Kyoto – Kinkakuji, an iconic temple in Kyoto, will raise admission fees for the first time in 30 years in April, as it is struggling with higher maintenance costs and a drop in the number of visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temple, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site, will raise the admission fee for adults and high school students to ¥500 from ¥400 on April 1.

“It was a tough decision made to protect (the temple) forever,” a Kinkakuji official said of the fee increase. “We have a mission to keep Kinkakuji beautiful for good and want visitors to view (the temple) in good condition,” the official said.

