  • Tokyo confirmed 2,677 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down about 1,700 from a week before. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo confirmed 2,677 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down about 1,700 from a week before. | AFP-JIJI

  • staff report, jiji

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 2,677 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down by about 1,700 from a week before, as the nation has seen a downtrend in new cases over the past week.

With Monday’s figure, Tokyo’s daily tally declined week-on-week for the sixth straight day.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 7,003.3, compared to 10,333.0 a week earlier.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW