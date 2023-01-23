Tokyo confirmed 2,677 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down by about 1,700 from a week before, as the nation has seen a downtrend in new cases over the past week.
With Monday’s figure, Tokyo’s daily tally declined week-on-week for the sixth straight day.
The seven-day average of new cases came to 7,003.3, compared to 10,333.0 a week earlier.
