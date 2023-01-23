A former worker at a host club in Tokyo’s Kabukicho nightlife district has been arrested on suspicion of coercing a female customer into prostitution so she could pay off her bills, police said Monday.

Takuya Akiba, 27, allegedly forced the woman, who is in her 20s, to work at various brothels in Tokyo as well as Fukushima, Ehime, Kumamoto, Oita and Okinawa prefectures between October 2021 and March 2022, police said.

The suspect demanded around ¥10 million in unpaid dining expenses from the woman, according to the police.