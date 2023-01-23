  • Investigators examine areas near the site of a robbery and murder in Komae, Tokyo, on Sunday. | KYODO
Members of a group suspected of staging robberies and burglaries across east Japan are believed to have been involved in similar crimes in two western prefectures as well, investigative sources said Monday.

The group is suspected of carrying out multiple robberies and burglaries, with one resulting in a death and others in injury in six prefectures in the Kanto region from November, with police investigating possible links between these cases and three others, including one in Hiroshima.

In the city of Hiroshima on Dec. 21, several people forced their way into a home that also served as a shop and restrained the family inside before fleeing with stolen cash, the sources said.

