  • Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki has said Japan's public finances have increased in severity to an unprecedented degree. | BLOOMBERG
    Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki has said Japan's public finances have increased in severity to an unprecedented degree. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Japan’s finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultralow, allowing the government to service its debt.

Japan’s public debt is more than double its annual economic output, by far the heaviest burden in the industrialized world.

The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently sought to break the Bank of Japan’s 0.5% cap on the 10-year bond yield as inflation runs at 41-year highs, double the central bank’s 2% target.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW