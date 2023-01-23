This year’s Group of Seven president, Japan, has joined the bloc’s condemnation of Russia’s Ukraine invasion, imposing sanctions and agreeing on an oil price cap, with one exception: Moscow’s Sakhalin energy projects.

Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 in Russia’s Far East are an anomaly in Tokyo’s otherwise lockstep efforts with allies to reduce reliance on Moscow’s hydrocarbons. It’s a contradiction Japanese officials, and some experts, feel is unavoidable for a country that is by far the least energy self-sufficient in the G7.

But others warn the decision is a “vulnerability” for Tokyo that “undermines” its diplomacy.