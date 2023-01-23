Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings has applied to the industry ministry to boost its power prices to households by nearly 30% from June due to soaring fuel procurement costs, the company said Monday.

The move follows five other Japanese electric utilities that have already applied to raise prices by between 28% and 46% from April as the industry is squeezed by high costs of imported fuel, exacerbated by the weak yen against the U.S. dollar.

The ministry will examine details of the company’s cost reduction measures and decide the actual price increase.