  • Ukrainian servicemen carry coffins covered with the nation's flag during the funeral for Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and other employees of his department in Kyiv on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Ukrainian servicemen carry coffins covered with the nation's flag during the funeral for Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and other employees of his department in Kyiv on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Kyiv – The seven coffins were hoisted into the echoing hall in central Kyiv on Saturday by military pallbearers in full ceremonial dress, to the sound of a lone trumpet and army-style snare drum.

Mourners in black and clutching roses had earlier gathered near Maidan square in Ukraine’s capital to pay final respects to interior minister Denys Monastyrsky and his colleagues, who died in a shock helicopter accident earlier this week.

“They were not broken by the war, and they did not allow others to be broken,” the eulogist and moderator of the ceremony told the hundreds of mourners that included senior government officials.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW