The seven coffins were hoisted into the echoing hall in central Kyiv on Saturday by military pallbearers in full ceremonial dress, to the sound of a lone trumpet and army-style snare drum.

Mourners in black and clutching roses had earlier gathered near Maidan square in Ukraine’s capital to pay final respects to interior minister Denys Monastyrsky and his colleagues, who died in a shock helicopter accident earlier this week.

“They were not broken by the war, and they did not allow others to be broken,” the eulogist and moderator of the ceremony told the hundreds of mourners that included senior government officials.