    Teddy bears memorialize children who died at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. Canada said Saturday that it had agreed to pay about $2 billion to settle the latest in a series of lawsuits seeking reparations for the harm once done to Indigenous people through the mandatory residential schools that a national commission called "cultural genocide.” | AMBER BRACKEN / THE NEW YORK TIMES
OTTAWA – Canada said Saturday that it had agreed to pay 2.8 billion Canadian dollars, about $2 billion, to settle the latest in a series of lawsuits seeking reparations for the harm done to Indigenous people through a system of mandatory residential schools that a national commission called “cultural genocide.”

The new settlement, which must still be approved by a court, resolves a class action brought in 2012 by 325 First Nations that sought compensation for the erosion of their cultures and languages.

Thousands of Indigenous students educated at about 130 residential schools from the 19th century through the 1990s were forbidden, sometimes through coercive violence, from speaking their ancestral languages and practicing their traditions.

