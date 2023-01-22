  • Members of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co.'s cycling club in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture | COURTESY OF TOKIO MARINE & NICHIDO FIRE INSURANCE CO. / VIA KYODO
    Members of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co.'s cycling club in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture | COURTESY OF TOKIO MARINE & NICHIDO FIRE INSURANCE CO. / VIA KYODO
  • SHARE

Nagoya – With remote work having become more common in Japan since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, companies are seeking ways to have employees interact through club activities, including in-person gatherings on holidays involving colleagues who have only previously met online.

Some companies have even started subsidizing club expenses after finding the activities deliver for their business.

Hiroki Hasumi, 50, who works for Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance in Tokyo, launched a virtual cycling club last July.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW