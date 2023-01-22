With remote work having become more common in Japan since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, companies are seeking ways to have employees interact through club activities, including in-person gatherings on holidays involving colleagues who have only previously met online.

Some companies have even started subsidizing club expenses after finding the activities deliver for their business.

Hiroki Hasumi, 50, who works for Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance in Tokyo, launched a virtual cycling club last July.