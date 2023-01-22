A string of robberies and burglaries that have taken place in the Kanto region since November — including the alleged robbery and murder of a 90-year-old woman in Tokyo last week — appear to be connected, according to police investigating the cases.

At least 17 robberies and burglaries have occurred in six Kanto prefectures between November and Sunday, police said, with each case allegedly committed by more than one assailant.

On Thursday, Kinuyo Oshio was found dead in her home in Komae, western Tokyo. Her house, which was a two-story structure with a basement, was ransacked, with things thrown out from the drawers and scattered on the floor, police said.