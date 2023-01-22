  • Patients with COVID-19 rest at a hospital in Fengyang, China, on Jan. 5. | AFP-JIJI
    Patients with COVID-19 rest at a hospital in Fengyang, China, on Jan. 5. | AFP-JIJI

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

China said more than 12,600 people died of COVID-19-related causes in the week leading up to the Lunar New Year holidays, releasing more data on fatalities after the World Health Organization urged it to do so.

There were 12,658 COVID-19-linked deaths at hospitals between Jan. 13-19, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement dated Saturday. The country reported 59,938 such deaths between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12.

China’s sudden dismantling of “zero-Covid” restrictions in December meant hundreds of millions of people headed home for the Lunar New Year holiday for the first time since 2019. The crush of travel risks supercharging the world’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak, spreading it to every corner of the country.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW