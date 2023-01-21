U.S. President Joe Biden “looks forward” to meeting with Kevin McCarthy, the new Republican House speaker, to discuss a variety of issues, but negotiation on raising the U.S. debt limit is off the table, the White House said Friday night.

“Like the president has said many times, raising the debt ceiling is not a negotiation; it is an obligation of this country and its leaders to avoid economic chaos,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement, which did not provide a date for the meeting.

“Congress has always done it, and the president expects them to do their duty once again. That is not negotiable,” Jean-Pierre added.