  Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plans to apply for government approval to raise its regulated electricity rates for households by around 30% in or after June.
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plans to apply as early as next week for government approval to raise its regulated electricity rates for households.

The plan reflects a decline in earnings at the power supplier due to surges in prices for liquefied natural gas and other fuels for power generation amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

It would be the first time since 2012 for Tepco to seek approval for a regulated household rate hike.

