  • The French government, the largest shareholder of Renault, had been reluctant to allow the automaker to lower its Nissan stake, but Paris has agreed to reduce the stake according to Japan's industry minister. | REUTERS
    The French government, the largest shareholder of Renault, had been reluctant to allow the automaker to lower its Nissan stake, but Paris has agreed to reduce the stake according to Japan's industry minister. | REUTERS

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The French government has agreed to let Renault reduce its stake in Nissan, Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Friday.

Tokyo has received a letter from Paris agreeing to cut the French automaker’s 43% stake in its Japanese partner, Nishimura said at a news conference in Switzerland.

“It’s important that the collaboration develops in a way that satisfies all parties concerned,” he said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW