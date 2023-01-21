The French government has agreed to let Renault reduce its stake in Nissan, Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Friday.
Tokyo has received a letter from Paris agreeing to cut the French automaker’s 43% stake in its Japanese partner, Nishimura said at a news conference in Switzerland.
“It’s important that the collaboration develops in a way that satisfies all parties concerned,” he said.
