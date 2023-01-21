Chris Hipkins, who led New Zealand’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as the country’s next prime minister after emerging as the only candidate nominated to lead the Labor Party, the party said Saturday.

Hipkins is expected to be confirmed as the new leader at a meeting of Labor’s 64 lawmakers, or caucus, on Sunday.

“I think we’re an incredibly strong team,” Hipkins told a news conference after being announced as the sole candidate.