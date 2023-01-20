Cairo – Entrepreneurial young Egyptians are helping combat their country’s huge plastic waste problem by recycling junk-food wrappers, water bottles and similar garbage that usually ends up in landfills or the Nile.
At a factory on the outskirts of Cairo, run by their startup TileGreen, noisy machines gobble up huge amounts of plastic scraps of all colors, shred them and turn them into a thick liquid.
The sludge — made from all kinds of plastic, even single-use shopping bags — is then molded into dark, compact bricks that are used as outdoor pavers for walkways and garages.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.