Entrepreneurial young Egyptians are helping combat their country’s huge plastic waste problem by recycling junk-food wrappers, water bottles and similar garbage that usually ends up in landfills or the Nile.

At a factory on the outskirts of Cairo, run by their startup TileGreen, noisy machines gobble up huge amounts of plastic scraps of all colors, shred them and turn them into a thick liquid.

The sludge — made from all kinds of plastic, even single-use shopping bags — is then molded into dark, compact bricks that are used as outdoor pavers for walkways and garages.