For Hana Fujiwara, losing her pension book in the sea of clutter she called home was the final straw.

To be fair, there had been moments in her adult life when she felt determined to embark on a once-and-for-all cleaning crusade.

Like that time in college when her boyfriend dropped by unannounced to her Tokyo apartment. Caught off guard by the surprise visit, she nonetheless let him in — except he didn't set foot in her room. After taking a glance inside from the entranceway, he left. The next day, she was dumped.