  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister's Office on Friday | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister's Office on Friday | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday he instructed health ministry officials to begin discussions in spring on downgrading the classification of the coronavirus to the same level as seasonal influenza.

In Japan, COVID-19 is currently categorized as equivalent to a Class 2 pathogen, such as tuberculosis and avian flu, and is subject to extensive measures including the limitation of movement by infected people and their close contacts.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW