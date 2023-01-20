Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday he instructed health ministry officials to begin discussions in spring on downgrading the classification of the coronavirus to the same level as seasonal influenza.
In Japan, COVID-19 is currently categorized as equivalent to a Class 2 pathogen, such as tuberculosis and avian flu, and is subject to extensive measures including the limitation of movement by infected people and their close contacts.
