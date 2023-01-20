A police order that forbade Susumu Terauchi from approaching his ex-girlfriend Miki Kawano did not stop the suspect from fatally stabbing the woman on a Fukuoka street earlier this week, in another case of a stalking victim falling prey to a predator despite having sought the protection of authorities.

Terauchi, 31, who was working at a bar, was arrested on suspicion of stabbing Kawano, 38, around a dozen times Monday evening near Hakata Station, a major rail hub in the southwestern Japan city.

The attack occurred despite Terauchi being ordered to not approach the woman in November after she ended their relationship. Kawano had gone to the police multiple times since October, claiming she had been accosted and followed by her ex-partner.