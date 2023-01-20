Tesla earns more money for every vehicle it sells than any of its global rivals. Now, Chief Executive Elon Musk is using that superior profitability as a weapon in the EV price war he started.

Tesla, once one of the auto industry’s biggest money losers, has over the past year built a commanding lead over most major rivals in profit per vehicle, an analysis of industry data shows.

Tesla earned $15,653 in gross profit per vehicle in the third quarter of 2022 — more than twice as much as Volkswagen, four times the comparable figure at Toyota and five times more than Ford, according to the analysis.