Seventeen people including Ukraine’s interior minister and four children were killed when a helicopter crashed in fog near a nursery outside Kyiv on Wednesday, in what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a “terrible tragedy.”

Several bodies lay on the ground of a courtyard, their boots sticking out from under blankets, after the helicopter — described by the air force spokesperson as a French Super Puma — slammed into a building in Brovary, northeast of the capital.

The crash caused a large fire, and an entire side of the local nursery building was charred. The Kyiv region’s governor said children and staff had been in the nursery at the time of the crash.