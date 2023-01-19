  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida heads to a Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday. | KYODO
The approval rating for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet dropped 2.7 percentage points from the previous month to 26.5%, the worst level since he took office in October 2021, a Jiji Press public opinion survey for January showed.

The Kishida Cabinet’s approval rating remained below 30% for the fourth straight month. A Cabinet is said to be in a “danger zone” if the approval rating is below 30%. The disapproval rating grew 1.1 points to a record high of 43.6%.

The result apparently reflected anxiety about Kishida’s plans to raise taxes to boost defense spending, as well as higher consumer prices.

