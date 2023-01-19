Japan is planning a trip to an island known for its UNESCO World Heritage shrine for the Group of Seven leaders during their summit talks in May in Hiroshima, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday.

It is still undecided whether Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his G7 counterparts will simply have dinner on Miyajima Island, home to Itsukushima Shrine and its gigantic torii gate in the Seto Inland Sea, or hold one of the summit sessions there, the source said.

The plan emerged as the government of Kishida, who represents a constituency in the city of Hiroshima, aims to raise the international profile of other tourist spots in the prefecture.