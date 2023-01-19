Toyota Prius hybrids are being targeted by thieves in Japan for components containing scarce metals that jumped in value following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There were 173 thefts of mufflers or catalytic converters in Chiba Prefecture last year, 16 times more than in 2021, according to local police. About 90% of those were from Prius’s, they said.

Thefts of catalytic converters, exhaust emission control devices that reduce pollution, have risen across the world over the last few years in tandem with increases in the prices of platinum and palladium that are contained in them. Older Prius models contain more of those metals than many other cars, making them a prime target.