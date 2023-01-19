An man, said to be an ex-boyfriend of the victim, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a woman on a street in Fukuoka earlier this week, police said.

The attack occurred despite police issuing an order last year for the man, Susumu Terauchi, to stop stalking Miki Kawano after she broke up with him. He has confessed to the crime, the police said.

Terauchi, a 31-year-old restaurant worker, allegedly stabbed Kawano, 38, more than 10 times at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday near JR Hakata Station.