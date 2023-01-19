  • A man prays for Miki Kawano, who was stabbed to death earlier this week, in Fukuoka on Thursday. | KYODO
    A man prays for Miki Kawano, who was stabbed to death earlier this week, in Fukuoka on Thursday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Fukuoka – An man, said to be an ex-boyfriend of the victim, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a woman on a street in Fukuoka earlier this week, police said.

The attack occurred despite police issuing an order last year for the man, Susumu Terauchi, to stop stalking Miki Kawano after she broke up with him. He has confessed to the crime, the police said.

Terauchi, a 31-year-old restaurant worker, allegedly stabbed Kawano, 38, more than 10 times at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday near JR Hakata Station.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW