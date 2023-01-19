Seiji Watanabe’s enchantment with the dynamism of stock trading helped him rise to a senior position at Nomura Securities, Japan’s biggest securities house, overseeing sales of Japanese equities to institutional investors.
His deep knowledge of Japanese stocks even made him a go-to person for many money managers worldwide seeking advice on investing in companies such as Toyota and SoftBank Group.
In his late 40s, however, Watanabe turned to a harder sell — trying to convince a Japanese public known for its relative lack of enthusiasm for investing that stock trading can be a worthwhile endeavor, offering not just personal financial rewards but, in his view, benefits for society, too.
