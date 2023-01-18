The U.S. military plans to use Shimojishima Airport, on the remote Okinawan island of Shimoji, for the first time since 2006, prefectural government officials have said.

The U.S. Marine Corps submitted the plan to use the airport for helicopter flight training on the afternoon of Jan. 31, the officials said Tuesday.

Okinawa plans to ask the Marine Corps not to use the airport, which is managed by the prefecture.