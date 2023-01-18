Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will attach top priority to supporting child-rearing families in his policy address to the upcoming parliamentary session, Jiji Press learned Wednesday.

Aiming to implement “unprecedented” measures to tackle Japan’s declining birth rate, Kishida will declare child-rearing support to be “the most important policy for the sustainability and inclusiveness of economic society” in the speech he will deliver to kick off the regular business of the Diet, the country’s parliament, for the year, to be convened Monday, according to the speech draft.

Also stressing that spending on policy steps to assist children and child-raising families is “the most important investment for the future,” the prime minister will express his intention to consider procuring the necessary funds from various social insurance systems, setting out the roles of the central and local governments, and reviewing higher education-linked financial burdens.