  • People take part in a rally calling for three former Tepco executives to be found guilty of professional negligence in the appeal trial over the Fukushima nuclear disaster, in front of the main gate of the Tokyo High Court on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday upheld the acquittal of three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings who were accused of failing to prevent the 2011 disaster at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in the Tohoku region.

The court’s decision followed a Tokyo District Court ruling in 2019 that found former Tepco Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, 82, along with Ichiro Takekuro, 76, and Sakae Muto, 72, both former vice presidents, could not have predicted the massive tsunami that crippled the power plant and led to core meltdowns.

The ruling cleared the defendants of professional negligence resulting in deaths and injuries.

