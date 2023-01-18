An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 hit near eastern Indonesia’s Maluku islands on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported, triggering a tsunami warning.

The epicenter of the tremor was located 150 kilometers northwest of the eastern Indonesian island of Halmahera, at a depth of 48 kilometers.

“Hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometers of the earthquake epicenter,” the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said in its warning after the quake.