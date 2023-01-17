  • German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht attends a news conference on the Puma battle tanks, following a meeting at the Ministry of Defense in Berlin on Friday. | REUTERS
    German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht attends a news conference on the Puma battle tanks, following a meeting at the Ministry of Defense in Berlin on Friday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Berlin – German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on Monday after months of heavy criticism over Berlin’s stuttering response to the war in Ukraine as well as a series of gaffes.

Her decision came days ahead of a crucial meeting of defense ministers from Ukraine’s allies and with Berlin under intense pressure to provide battle tanks to Kyiv.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had a “clear idea” of who would succeed Lambrecht, adding that this would be announced “very quickly.” But government sources said no decision was expected Monday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW