Berlin – German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on Monday after months of heavy criticism over Berlin’s stuttering response to the war in Ukraine as well as a series of gaffes.
Her decision came days ahead of a crucial meeting of defense ministers from Ukraine’s allies and with Berlin under intense pressure to provide battle tanks to Kyiv.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had a “clear idea” of who would succeed Lambrecht, adding that this would be announced “very quickly.” But government sources said no decision was expected Monday.
