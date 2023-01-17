The government is considering a law revision to introduce a special measure to get more people to link their bank accounts, used to receive pensions, child allowances and other public benefits, to their My Number personal identification numbers.
The government hopes to realize the law revision during the parliamentary session slated to start Monday.
Under the measure, administrative authorities will ask people whose bank account information is already known to public bodies for benefit payments whether they want their account to be linked to their My Number.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.