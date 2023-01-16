  • Russian service personnel attend a service led for believers, including multichild families, Russia's soldiers involved in a military campaign in Ukraine and their relatives, at the Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces near Moscow, Russia, on Sunday. | REUTERS
  • Bloomberg

Alexei Malov’s dream was to own a white Lada.

When his family in the Saratov region received a payment in compensation for their son’s death fighting in Ukraine, it went to buy just the car he’d wanted, according to a report aired on Russian state television last year.

The father then goes to take it for the first drive — to the cemetery.

