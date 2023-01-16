  • Hakase Suidobashi at the Diet in August on his first day as an Upper House lawmaker | KYODO
    Hakase Suidobashi at the Diet in August on his first day as an Upper House lawmaker | KYODO

  • Jiji

Opposition party lawmaker Hakase Suidobashi resigned on Monday as a member of the House of Councilors, the Upper House of the parliament.

The comedian-turned-politician of Reiwa Shinsengumi, whose real name is Masayoshi Ono, had stopped his political activities in October last year after being diagnosed with depression.

At a news conference Monday, Reiwa Shinsengumi leader Taro Yamamoto said that Suidobashi submitted his resignation to Upper House President Hidehisa Otsuji. Suidobashi’s resignation was approved the same day.

