Three years after the coronavirus arrived in the country, Japan is considering revising its recommendation that people wear masks indoors, a government source said Saturday.

The policy change, which would recommend that only people with symptoms wear masks indoors, has been floated as the government discusses downgrading COVID-19's classification to the same level as seasonal influenza.

In its anti-coronavirus measures that were revised last May, the government said that masks don't need to be worn outdoors as long as people are not conversing, although many people continue to don masks despite the change.