The Japanese Embassy in Kyiv on Saturday condemned Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine, including a missile strike on a residential building in the eastern city of Dnipro that left dozens of people dead or injured.

“We are infuriated to learn about today’s series of Russia’s brutal attacks against critical infrastructure and civilian buildings causing injuries and deaths, including a minor,” the embassy said on Twitter.

“Japan stands with the people of Ukraine and supports their legitimate pursuit of justice,” it added.