In a city once famous for forging samurai swords, craftsmen sharpen and polish kitchen knives, but even at full tilt their small factory can’t keep up with global demand.

The export value of knives and other bladed tools like scissors hit a record high in Japan last year, partly thanks to a home-cooking boom sparked by the pandemic.

Japanese knives are also winning more converts among aspiring and professional chefs, who prize their delicate precision, sleek finish and long lifespan.