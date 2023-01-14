  • Yevgeny Prigozhin (left) assists then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin of Russia during a dinner near Moscow in 2011. | REUTERS
    Yevgeny Prigozhin (left) assists then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin of Russia during a dinner near Moscow in 2011. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

LONDON – In the twilight of the Soviet Union, Yevgeny Prigozhin was languishing in prison for theft. Now as the founder of Russia’s most powerful mercenary group, he is vying for Vladimir Putin’s favor by claiming a rare battlefield win in Ukraine.

His aim is to leverage the success that Wagner Group, his mercenary outfit, had this week in pushing Ukrainian forces out of the salt mining town of Soledar, a move that revives Russian plans to seize more of eastern Ukraine after multiple defeats.

Russia claimed victory on Friday but Ukraine said its troops were still fighting in the town. Reuters could not immediately verify the situation.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW