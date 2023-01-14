Iran said Saturday it executed British Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari after he was sentenced to death for spying for the United Kingdom, drawing sharp condemnation from the British government.

Akbari, 61, was hanged after being convicted of “corruption on earth and harming the country’s internal and external security by passing on intelligence,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said. It did not say when or where the execution took place.

Mizan Online said Akbari, who had been arrested more than two years ago, had been a spy for Britain’s MI6 security agency and had received around $2 million for his services.