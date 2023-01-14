Japan’s unified nationwide university entrance exams started Saturday, as organizers implemented stricter rules to prevent cheating after a photographed image of a question was leaked during the test last year.

Organizers have also implemented coronavirus measures, such as requesting examinees planning to take makeup exams to check if they have body temperatures of 38 Celsius or more, as the country grapples with an eighth wave of infections, according to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations.

As part of the new cheating prevention policy, the organizers warned test-takers that wearing earphones during the exam will be recognized as cheating and that a police report may be filed if evidence of cheating is found.