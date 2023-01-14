Former Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi plans to resign as a lawmaker, sources close to the matter said Saturday, likely setting up a by-election in April at the same time one is held for a seat previously held by his slain brother, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Kishi, currently an adviser to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, has reportedly dealt with health problems in recent years and his decision not to seek re-election was disclosed at a meeting of his supporters in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, last month.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is expected to field the 63-year-old’s eldest son Nobuchiyo in the Yamaguchi No. 2 constituency of the Lower House of parliament, while soliciting candidates for the No. 4 district that has been vacant since Abe was assassinated last July.