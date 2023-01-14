The number of international flight passengers using two major airports in Japan during the New Year holidays surged roughly 17-fold from the same period two years earlier due to the relaxation of border controls, immigration authorities have said.

About 895,000 travelers used Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture and Haneda Airport in Tokyo for international flights between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, figures from the Tokyo Regional Immigration Services Bureau showed Friday.

The figure was sharply up from the roughly 52,500 who flew internationally via the two airports from Dec. 25, 2020, to Jan. 3, 2021. The data for passengers at the airports a year earlier was not available amid the effects of the pandemic.